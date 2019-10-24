Blessing New Iberia is hosting its inaugural “Walk, Run & Roll” event to raise awareness and bring attention to helping stop bullying Saturday at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in conjunction with October being National Bullying Prevention Month.
The event costs $5 and all ages are welcome to participate. The Holiday Inn Express & Suites is located at 318 W. U.S. Highway 90 Frontage Road off the Center Street/La. 14 exit.
Monica Fontenette, organizer for Blessing New Iberia, spoke to The Daily Iberian about the walk.
What is the “Walk, Run & Roll” event?
October is national stop bullying month and we’ve been focusing more on the children in our community and a lot of parents have voiced to me the need to bring more attention to bullying. There are a lot of kids in the area who experience it but don’t feel comfortable talking about it. So this is a way for us to approach the topic by having a walk. Hopefully we can continue from this and bring more programs and more awareness to the bullying of the kids in our community.
What can people expect at the event?
We are going to have a guest speaker that is going to speak on the topic of bullying and how it affects the kids at school and how bullying affects their grades and being a normal kid. Hopefully from this we can build on a monthly basis the different types of programs to help the children being bullied.
What else?
We are going to walk the grounds of the parking lot and make several laps around the parking lot. We are going to have information on bullying and we also have another organization from Lafayette that deals with kids’ social and development issues or being around kids who have experienced abuse in some way and they will be on hand with resources to help the children.
Will the kids get anything?
The kids will get a bully bag, because a donor was gracious enough to donate the funds for us. I am going to put bullying information in them and they will have bullying pins on how not to bully. And since it’s trick-or-treating, we may even put a few treats in there. Each child that registers that day will get a bully bag.
Why is it called “Walk, Run & Roll”?
Because some kids are able to walk, some kids are able to run and some may be in a wheelchair and they are bullied and they can roll along with us. We don’t want to leave anyone behind. We want all kids to feel accepted.
What do you think this event will teach the kids?
We are together and we can get along. If you are being bullied, you can come out and let someone know. If you are not comfortable talking with a parent, the counselors at school, the teachers at school, they are here for you and for you not to be afraid to come out and say something.
Why do you say that?
A lot of kids who are being bullied. They are doing it in silence. We are hearing about suicide and other things from young kids who have not even started their lives yet, due to bullying, who think that no one is there for them. And hopefully, in the future, this thing can grow.
How can they reach someone if they are bullied?
So many kids have social media, our website, they may be able to go to if they are being bullied. We may be able to have a phone-in system where they will be able to call and speak to someone in their field if they are being bullied so they don’t ever feel alone.
Do you have a message for the residents of New Iberia?
We just want everyone to come out and help us kick off and support the initiative so we can see growth within our community.