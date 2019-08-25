Blanco laid to rest with Lafayette funeral, private burial

LAFAYETTE — Family, friends and admirers bid a final farewell to Gov. Kathleen Babineaux Blanco Saturday at funeral services for the first woman to serve as Louisiana’s governor.
Following the public funeral, a private burial was held.
Gov. John Bel Edwards was among hundreds who filled St. John the Evangelist Cathedral Saturday in Lafayette to honor the Iberia Parish native.
Also among those attending were 13 of her surviving 24 classmates from the 1960 graduating class of Mt. Carmel Academy.
As Blanco had asked, the altar was covered with large bouquets of flowers from New Iberia.
“Kathleen was allergic to the fragrance of flowers,” Merilyn Crain, a longtime friend, said before the Mass began. For the funeral Mass, “She said, ‘I want lots and lots of flowers. Now I can have as many as I want.’”
Ceremonies had been held Thursday and Friday in Baton Rouge and Lafayette to memorialize the governor who served during Hurricanes Katrina and Rita in 2005.
She died this past Sunday from cancer. Blanco was 76.
After spending much of her early married life as a stay-at-home mother, Blanco was elected to the state House of Representatives at age 40.
She was Lafayette’s first female Representative, then was the first woman elected to the state Public Service Commission. She also served as lieutenant governor before being elected governor in 2003.
Blanco is survived by her mother, Lucille Fremin Babineaux of New Iberia; her husband of 55 years, Raymond "Coach" Blanco; their children Karmen Blanco-Hartfield (Jerry), Monique Blanco Boulet (David), Nicole Blanco (fiancé John George), Raymond Blanco Jr. (Aprill Springfield Blanco) and Pilar Blanco Eble (Michael).
She also is survived by sisters Yvette Babineaux and Priscilla Cadwell, brothers Baron Babineaux, Kenneth Babineaux and Erroll Babineaux and 13 grandchildren along with numerous nieces and nephews.