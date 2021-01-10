Blakely sworn in for 2nd term as mayor of Delcambre

DELCAMBRE — Mayor Pam Blakely got the new year off to a good start Friday evening when she was sworn in for her second term as the chief executive for the town of Delcambre.
Blakely, running as an independent, defeated former Mayor Carol Broussard, a Democrat, for the second time to hold on to the office. She earned 565 votes, or 67 percent of the 844 votes cast, to Broussard’s 279 votes, or 33 percent.
Blakely, a small business owner in the Delcambre community, initially defeated Broussard in 2016. After her victory, she said she was thankful for the support of the community and looked forward to continuing to improve life in Delcambre for her constituents.
“I’m excited about moving forward in a positive direction for our community,” Blakely said. “That’s really what I’m excited about.”