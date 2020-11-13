Blakely excited for new board, positive direction of community in 2nd term

DELCAMBRE — Delcambre Mayor Pam Blakely is gearing up for her second term in office after the Nov. 3 election, when she defeated opponent Carol Broussard.
Blakely finished the election with 67 percent of the vote, while Broussard finished with 33 percent in an election that had a 69.9 percent turnout. That means 565 Delcambre residents voted for Blakely and 279 for Broussard.
This will be the second term for Blakely, a small business owner in the Delcambre community who initially defeated the incumbent, Broussard, in 2016.
The election also saw Delcambre Police Chief James Broussard get re-elected, along with some new and old members of the Delcambre Board of Aldermen.
Blakely said Thursday that she is excited to get back to work as mayor for another term, and is looking forward to working with her team to move the community forward.
How confident were you going into election night?
I felt pretty positive. The people had told me that we were doing a good job, so I had positive feelings going into it.
How did it feel to win by such a wide margin?
It felt really great. I feel like the people had a chance to spoke and they spoke in a good way. I’m really thankful to the people.
Is there anything in particular you’re excited about for the next term?
I’m excited for a new board, a new gang. I’m excited about moving forward in a positive direction for our community. That’s really what I’m excited about.