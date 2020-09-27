The parking lot around Marlo’s Barber Shop on Lombard Street was packed Friday morning when the Black Voters Matter/United Ballot caravan made its stop in New Iberia.
“We had a good turnout in the last election,” said organizer and former Lafayette Parish Councilman and former SMILE Executive Director Chris Williams. “This time we need to have at least a 60 percent turnout.”
The two-day voter education and awareness effort kicked off in Lafayette Friday morning, then moved through Jeanerette, New Iberia, St. Martinville and Breaux Bridge on day one. The second day took the effort through Crowley, Opelousas and Ville Platte on Saturday.
The stop in New Iberia brought together members of the Iberia Christian Ministerial Alliance as well as local politicians for a short gathering as the dozen or so vehicles stopped off at Marlo’s for an hour. Iberia Parish District 1 Councilman Tommy Pollard, Iberia Parish School Board member Raymond “Shoe-Do” Lewis and the host, New Iberia District 2 Councilman Marlon Lewis, shared greetings and talked with the members of the caravan, including candidate for District 3 U.S. Representative Braylon Harris.
Early voting for the Nov. 3 election has been extended to 10 days. It starts on Oct. 16.