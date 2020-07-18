The Black Lives Matter protests that have erupted across the country found their way to the Teche Area Saturday afternoon when an organized event was held in St. Martinville.
The protest included more than 30 participants who started the event at Notre Dame Catholic Church and made a brief march to the nearby courthouse.
“No justice!” organizer Sarah Pierre yelled at the front of the march while heading to the courthouse, which was met with a “No peace!” response from the rest of the marchers.
Similar events have been staged in Acadiana and the rest of the country since the death of George Floyd on May 25. Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis Police officer when the officer put his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes during an arrest.
Recorded video of the incident quickly spread following the incident, leading to worldwide protests against police violence against Blacks.
The protests, however, have also come into contention due to incidents across the country that have included violence, toppling of statues and the destruction of property.
In St. Martinville, however, none of those issues were a concern. Those attending made their way to the courthouse with the help of the St. Martinville Police Department and few onlookers.
The marchers were absorbed into a larger audience at the courthouse, who were present to support the Black Lives Matter cause and spread a message of unity in the community.
Pierre thanked those attending the event and started by offering a moment of silence to civil rights activist and legislator John Lewis, who died at the age of 80 on Friday.
“Because of people like yourselves and your service we are able to hold events like this and gather effortlessly,” Pierre said. “I’m so exhilarated that people are standing in solidarity of the Black Lives Matter movement and creating education in the city of St. Martinville.”
Speakers included St. Martinville Mayor Melinda Mitchell, who stressed the need for community and togetherness in the tough times residents are facing.
St. Martinville Police Chief Ricky Martin also spoke at the event, and Pierre praised him for his willingness to assist in letting the event happen.
“Working with our local police chief, he’s made this experience take place so effortlessly,” Pierre said. “I just want people to have the perspective that we are speaking against the ones that are doing wrong, but I want people to remember that there are those good ones that we can’t forget about.”
Martin briefly spoke about the problems in policing across the country, and added that he was working on plans to help educate on the criminal justice system and community walking events.
“I am passionate about the movement that’s going on,” Martin said. “Law enforcement has taken a turn to where it didn’t need to take, and anyone who doesn’t acknowledge that is part of the problem. Nobody hates a bad cop more than a good cop.”