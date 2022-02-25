A crowd of around 50 people gathered at the King Joseph Recreation Center in Jeanerette Wednesday evening to celebrate Black history with a program featuring poetry, guest speakers, songs of worship and praise, and a taekwondo exhibition by young students of the martial arts.
Keynote speaker Kirk Dunbar, a local author and businessman, said he was inspired by the story of Frederick Douglass, who was born into slavery in the 1800s and taught himself to read and write, becoming a leading abolitionist and advisor to President Abraham Lincoln.
“Basically I’m talking about the historical aspect of where we’re going and tying it into our culture,” Dunbar said before the event. “I’m looking at this month from the aspect of where we can build a bridge of hope for everyone.”
The program included an opening prayer from Rev. Arthur Lee Alexander and featured a talk about empowering black entrepreneurs by Jeanerette Mayor Pro Tem and town alderman Clarence Clark.
Clark said one program aimed to reach young people with a message of hope. “Let them know that this is where we were, this is where we are now and this is where we need to go,” he said.
Those attending the event particularly responded to the songs of worship from Rev. Wilfred Johnson, along with inspiring and thought-provoking works recited by two young ladies on the program, Highland Baptist Christian School sixth-grader Ka’laiyah Davis and Jeanerette native, poet and artist Adrian Joseph.
Davis recited Useni Eugene Perkins’ poem “Hey Black Child,” and Joseph presented one of her works.
Trenia Joseph, founder of Women of S.A.L.T., also struck a chord with a rousing talk about the role of women in Black culture and society in general.
The program closed with the karate exhibition led by instructor Charles Mitchell, who teaches taekwondo to youth at the King Joseph Center, with his “Karate Kidz” going through a demonstration of the forms they’ve learned, teaching not only physical skills but discipline and self-control.
Wednesday’s event was a way to celebrate the role African-Americans have played in America, said Terri M. Thompson, director of the Jeanerette Community Development and Empowerment Outreach Program.
“Black history is a time of rejoicing, celebrating and thanking those African-Americans for giving us hope or a life lesson that could be used,” Thompson said. “Black History Month is an annual celebration of achievements by African-Americans and a time for recognizing their central role in U.S. history.”
Rev. Johnson said A New Chapter PUSH, a community organization that focuses on whatever the community needs, has supported the program for several years. Iberia Parish Parks & Recreation has presented the program for several years, but this is the first year doing so in collaboration with the Jeanerette Community Development and Empowerment Outreach Program.
A New Chapter PUSH communications director Donovan Davis said the idea is to use the lessons of the past to apply to modern problems like gun violence, rising teen pregnancy and domestic violence, climate change, COVID-19 and even redistricting concerns, in a new way.
“That’s always going to be the purpose is to go higher,” Davis said.