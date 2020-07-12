About the Bill

The Local Journalism Sustainability Act would provide a comprehensive benefit to three key stakeholders supporting the ecosystem of local journalism — readers, business owners and journalists.

1. Subscriber tax credit: Readers of local news organizations would be offered 80 percent tax credit on their subscription value (up to $250) in year one and 50 percent in years two through five.

2. Credit for advertising with local media: Designed to assist small- to medium-sized local businesses to message and compete for market share due to COVID-19 and e-commerce impacts, this tax credit would cover $5,000 in local advertising spent in year one and $2,500 in years two through five.

3. Payroll credit for journalists: This five-year refundable credit would help maintain and secure employment for local professional journalists while transitioning to a digital business model. The credit would cover 50percent of payroll up to $25,000 in year one and up to $15,000 in years two through five.