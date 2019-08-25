FRANKLIN — Bikers, former hippies and movie fans travelled from Luling, Lafayette, and all points in between to Franklin Saturday for Bikers on the Bayou, a morning-to-dusk festival to celebrate the 1969 film “Easy Rider,” which featured 10 scenes filmed in St. Mary Parish, seven of which were in the city limits.
The festival, now in its second year, is the brainchild of Patrice Williams and Dawn Kaiser-Melancon, two St. Mary Parish Chamber board members.
Williams, a motorcycle enthusiast, originally wanted to do a poker run while celebrating the 50th anniversary of “Easy Rider,” which was released on July 14, 1969.
She took the idea to St Mary Chamber President Donna Meyer, and the two formed a committee with help from the parish’s Cajun Coast Tourism office to begin brainstorming.
Melancon, a local event planner and public relations agency guru, heard about the idea and wanted to get involved, and as Williams said, “boy did our vision expand.”
To start, Williams, Melancon and Meyer decided to kick off a mini version of their ideas last year, while making plans for a bigger festival in 2019, since it was the film’s golden anniversary.
They set July 13, 2019, as the date of the festival. However, Hurricane Barry forced the group to find other date while keeping all of their plans intact.
“We chose Aug, 24, and kept our fingers crossed because we had created such a momentum for July 13, we thought we’d lose our sizzle. And today, we’re just amazed at the turnout,” Melancon said.
Ed “Tiger” Verdin, public relations director for the City of Franklin, said the festival didn’t kick off until 9 a.m., and there were already bikes parading up and down the city’s historic Main Street.
“I think someone counted 300 motorcycles, and that was right after 9 a.m.,” Verdin said.
Franklin Mayor Eugene Foulcard said bikers and visitors also travelled from Georgia, Mississippi and Texas.
Easy Rider starred Dennis Hopper, Jack Nicholson and Peter Fonda.
Fonda died on Aug 16, so Melancon said the festival committee ordered a black wreath to honor him for the event.
The wreath adorned a facade creation of Franklin’s former Center Theatre, which was located on Main Street. The theatre was featured in one of the scenes in the movie.
Foulcard said the festival is very beneficial to the city’s economy.
“When I campaigned for the job as Mayor Franklin, revitalizing our downtown was one of my main priorities. We try to be diverse and unique in the things we have to offer, and this event is a perfect example,” Foulcard said.
Williams said she had many visitors who approached her and said that they had never been to Franklin before Saturday. She said they told her they appreciate the city’s charm.
“And that’s what it’s all about, getting more people here to visit. People are always looking for a new and exciting places to go. I’m proud to say that not only does Franklin have beautiful scenery, but there are many, many stories behind what you see,” she said.
During the festival, the Teche Theatre Board hopped on to offer free viewings of the movie.
Diane Wiltz, a member of the historic 79-year-old theatre, said, “the house was filled.”
“The Teche Theatre is an old downtown cinema that we transformed into a performing arts venue. But in addition to that, we screen old movies. We started the Silver Screen Classics, and we show old movies once a month,” she said.
“It’s such a wonderful feeling to come back to an old place, remember great memories, and make new ones.”