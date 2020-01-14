Iberia Parish President Larry Richard was sworn in for a second term in office Monday morning, along with a new Iberia Parish Council and Clerk of Court.
Richard, who defeated opponents Joel Dugas and Ronnie Migues in the Oct. 12 election, was voted in for a second term with 66 percent of the vote.
Also sworn in was newly-elected Iberia Parish Clerk of Court David Ditch, who defeated opponent Ryan Huval with 62 percent of the vote during the Oct. 12 election.
“I couldn’t be more excited to swear in Parish President Richard and the parish council,” Ditch said at the event.
Ditch swore in Richard as well as the parish council members for the new term, with the exception of Councilman Michael Landry, who was absent.
Council members who were sworn in included Tommy Pollard for District 1, Brad Davis for District 3, Natalie Broussard for District 6, Paul Landry for District 7, James Trahan for District 8, Scott Ransonet for District 9, Eugene Olivier for District 10, Brian Napier for District 11, Lady Brown for District 12, Marty Trahan for District 13 and Chad Maturin For District 14.
The Iberia Parish Courthouse was filled with local officials, community leaders and observers who piled into the second floor courtroom to witness the event.
Following the swearing in, a reception was held at the Sliman Theater for all involved.