Bids for lift station work to be presented to St. Martinville City Council

ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martinville City Council will meet for the first time in a month Monday evening after February’s ice storm forced the council to cancel its last meeting on Feb. 15.
Dale Leblanc of Dubroc Engineering will present the received bids to the council along with a recommendation for the low bid for a project is expected to entail replacing or rehabilitating lift stations across the city. Funding for the work is part of the Louisiana Community Development Block Grant program.
City’s Planning and Zoning Administrator Danielle Fontenette will lead several discussions, including a follow up on a dilapidated property at 631 Maraist St. and reports on two trailers in the city, one at 131 Vivier St. and another at 139 Vivier St.
The council will also consider final adoption of its vacant property tax ordinance.
Several personnel actions are also on the agenda. Police Chief Ricky Martin will ask for consideration of employment status changes for two employees, and Public Works Supervisor Brian Touchet is scheduled to ask for a pay amendment for a Class III operator at the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
Additionally, Mayor Melinda Mitchell will ask the council to hire a new crossing guard and to possibly go into executive session to discuss the performance of a city park maintenance worker. That employee, Dequincy Narcisse, was the subject of a disciplinary discussion at the council’s last meeting on Feb. 1, when Mitchell said he disregarded orders to report to work at a different park.
Chief Administrative Officer Avis Gutekunst will discuss the process for repair of city vehicles.
The St. Martinville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the city council meeting room of City Hall, 120 New Market St. in St. Martinville.