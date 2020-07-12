Biden, Trump easily win La. presidential primaries

The twice-delayed Louisiana presidential primaries are finally complete, although the election will have little effect on the outcome of the 2020 presidential contest.
As expected, presumptive nominee Joseph Biden and incumbent Pres. Donald Trump will each claim their party’s delegates from the state.
With 2384 of 3934 precincts reporting, Biden had 80 percent of the Democratic vote, or 131,180 votes. In the rest of the Democratic field, only Sen. Bernie Sanders was polling above 2 percent, with 10,348, or 6 percent, of the vote.
Trump garnered 96 percent of the Republican ballots cast, for 149,996 votes.
Democrats outpolled Republicans in early returns, 164,671 votes to 155,805. The turnout was not available at deadline, but it appeared that less than 20 percent of the state’s 2.4 million voters participated, even with an extended early voting period.
Louisiana’s primaries were delayed twice. Originally scheduled for April 4, the coronavirus outbreak forced them to be moved back, first to June 20 and then to July 11.
In the 2016 presidential race, Trump beat Hillary Clinton by about 20 points.