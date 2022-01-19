The New Iberia Street Program is just about ready to get started, with construction work set to begin sometime this March.
Mayor Freddie DeCourt said the bidding process has begun for the asphalt portion of the road project, and added that he expects to see construction work beginning within two months.
The bid process for concrete repairs will begin sometime during the summer, and construction will take place during the latter part of the year.
The road project is part of a $12 million bond the New Iberia City Council approved last year. The construction work will be the largest road repair project the city has seen in more than a decade. The project is divided into asphalt repairs, concrete repairs and additional maintenance repairs that DeCourt said would occur at the end of the year.
“That doesn’t mean we’ll finish by the end of the year,” DeCourt clarified. “But I’m very excited about it, this is a lot of much needed repairs.”
A list of priority roads were approved last year following the approval of Berard, Habetz & Associates as the engineering firm that would take on the project.
John Charpentier of Berard, Habetz & Associates said during a New Iberia City Council meeting in November that the company was hired in February and had spent a good portion of 2021 surveying roads in the city that were in the most need of repairs.
The company performed evaluations with two person teams, with each street being slow drive evaluated. Workers collected data and generated reports for 482 streets totaling 134 miles. A total of 840 individual reports were generated that contained a score for how well each road was holding up.
The asphalt portion of the road project will be the most work-intensive, and has a projected budget of about $7 million. Some of the roads that were listed in the initial approval package include Bank Avenue, Field Street, Fulton Street, Hacker Street, Lombard Street and St. Jude Avenue.
The concrete repairs are the second portion of the project, and has a projected budget of $3 million going toward 20 streets.
The third project would be dedicated to maintenance sealing for roads. Only five streets would be included, with a project budget of about $490,000.
DeCourt said about $11.5 of the $12 million was being used for the project, with the remaining funds to be used in case some projects go over the projected budget.
City government got a head start with street construction late last year when a portion of the road at the intersection of Lewis Street and Admiral Doyle Drive was patched thanks to the New Iberia City Council approving funds for the construction work.
Berard, Habetz, & Associates was in charge of that project as well, and was able to convert what was intended to be a two-week construction project into only a matter of days due to the heavy traffic that flows on that road.