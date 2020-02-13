Beverly to serve as parade grand marshal

Franklin Police Chief Morris Beverly will serve as the 2020 St. Mary CAA’s Krewe of Head Start Parade Grand Marshal rolling through downtown Franklin this weekend.
According to Head Start CEO Almetra J. Franklin, the Krewe of Head Start is delighted to have the former state trooper and Franklin native lead this year’s parade.
“He is a man of great integrity, who reached the pinnacles of success as a top law enforcement officer,” Franklin said in a prepared statement. “Now, he has returned home to help impart the values and traditions that make this town, parish and people so special.”
Morris is thrilled to lead St. Mary CAA’s 27th Annual Head Start Recruitment Parade, which is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday.
“As a native of this town, I was encouraged to return home to protect and serve the people, who I hold dearly in my heart,” the chief said. “I am excited to serve as Grand Marshal for this great parade, which has so much tradition and importance.”
Beverly was born in Franklin, the third of five children, to parents Charles E. Beverly and Sarah Tillman Beverly. According to the statement, he and his three brothers and one sister grew up in a spiritual home filled with love, where he learned at a young age the importance of hard work and perseverance.
He attended Franklin Senior High School and graduated in 1971. Beginning in September 1979, Beverly attended the Louisiana State Police Training Academy and graduated Dec. 23, 1979.
Morris’ 30 plus year career as a state trooper included a 1994 promotion to the rank of Sergeant at Troop C in Gray. In 2003, he was promoted as Regional Lieutenant of the Transportation and Environmental Safety section of the State Police over Troops C, D and I.
During his tenure, Beverly oversaw a command post in charge of assisting in the cleanup and recovery of Space Shuttle Columbia, which exploded over parts of Texas and Louisiana in 2003, killing the 7 astronauts on board.
Beverly retired from the Louisiana State Police in September of 2008, but soon returned to work as the appointed Law Enforcement Liaison on the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission. He held that position until December 2018, at which time Franklin Mayor Eugene Foulcard appointed him Franklin’s police chief.
Beverly and his wife of 40 years, Florence Haynes, have three children, Christopher, Brittany, and Kelleye, and five grandchildren.
He is also an avid fisherman and golfer.