Berard files equal employment opportunity claim with state

ST. MARTINVILLE — The former chief administrative officer for the city of St. Martinville filed an equal employment opportunity complaint with the state, claiming that the two white members of the city council “made things very difficult” for him and eventually forced his resignation.
Shedrick Berard filed the complaint on Jan. 23 with the Louisiana Commission on Human Rights. In the complaint, he does not name District 1 Councilman Mike Fuselier or Mayor Pro Tem Craig Prosper by name, but they are the only two white members of the five-person council.
According to the complaint, Berard said the two councilmen were not in favor of his appointment. However, even before he was appointed, the city’s auditor told the administration Berard was not qualified for the position. Mayor Melinda Mitchell hired Berard anyway against the advice of the auditor, who had been selected to screen the candidates for the position.
Berard also contended in his complaint that he was not trained to perform the duties of the position.
“I was humiliated in the newspapers and on television,” Berard wrote in his complaint. “During my six-month probationary period, I was not properly trained, the accounting specialist was out on leave and I had to assume her duties which I was not totally familiar with, I did not have the full support of the council members and I was still performing safety and zoning duties.”
During his six-month tenure as CAO, multiple issues with the city’s payroll occurred. Some deposits were not made, resulting in bounced paychecks. Some checks were not able to be located. Deposits were made but not recorded. Records were allowed to pile up, flowing into boxes and across cabinet tops in Berard’s office.
When Berard first came into the CAO position, the previous finance officer continued to help for more than two months to get him acclimated to the job. The accounting specialist Berard claims was on leave was in the office until February, when she went on sick leave.
The city administration will receive its audit for the 2018-2019 fiscal year next week, more than six weeks late. It is expected that the audit will contain numerous findings based on the lack of any record keeping during Berard’s term as CAO. It has taken third-party accountants, working with current CAO Avis Gutekunst, more than eight months to finish the audit, which was due to the state legislative auditor by Jan.1.
If Berard’s complaint meets LCHR’s guidelines and cause is found for the complaint, he may be eligible for back pay and/or reinstatement.