A benefit for the family of a local resident who tragically died was held at the Quarter Tavern Saturday.
The memorial benefit for Trey Chapman took place throughout the day at the Quarter Tavern, and included a pastalaya cookoff, live auction, raffle and musical entertainment from several bands.
Sloane Simoneaux, one of the organizers of the event, said Chapman was an employee at Berard Transportation who died before the COVID-19 pandemic began to shut the country down.
“We threw this event together because we wanted to raise money for medical costs for his family,” Simoneaux said. “He unfortunately passed away prior to COVID, and that shut down the event we were planning.”
Those at the event described Chapman as a co-worker and friend who was a great father to his son and willing to help anyone.
“Anything you needed, he was always there,” Segura said. “He was such a great guy.”
Musical entertainment for the fundraiser included The Bubba and Gene Experience as well as Side Show.