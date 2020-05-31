Belle Teche Nursing Home celebrated a momentous occasion for six of its employees Friday afternoon in a ceremony complete with family, friends and residents of the nursing home.
Five high school students and one college student who had their graduation ceremonies postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic were able to celebrate with their coworkers, who threw an elaborate graduation ceremony for the graduating seniors on the facility’s grounds.
“Pomp and Circumstance” was played while family and friends watched residents from the nursing home head out one by one bearing signs for each of the six graduates. The graduates included Cay’Brieal Colbert, Sha-Diwen Hyman, Jasmine Batiste, Arianna Bourque, Tekia Delahoussaye and Travion Celestine.
LPN and Charge Nurse Alexas Louis gave an opening speech congratulating the seniors on their academic achievements as well as their work at the nursing home
“I know when you guys thought about senior graduation last year, last fall and even last winter, you didn’t think or even imagine you would be doing it without your fellow classmates, your teacher or your principal,” Louis said.
“I have had the pleasure of hiring and supervising each and every one of you,” she added. “I’ve been your supervisor so I know you.
“I’ve studied you, I’ve watched as you have grown or are still growing. I’ve watched the way you have cared for our residents during this tragic pandemic season. You all have shown grace and courage while doing your respective jobs here.”
After the national anthem and pledge of allegiance, each graduate was brought to the center of the event and given flowers and a round of applause.
Gifts were presented to the graduates by administrator Marus Matthews, RN and Nursing Director Craig Romero and Louis.
“To family and friends, I just want to thank you for allowing your daughters to come here and be apart of our community and caring for our residents,” Louis said.