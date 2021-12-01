Dollar General Literacy Foundation recently awarded Belle Place Elementary School Library a $3,000 grant to support youth literacy initiatives.
The local grant award is part of more than $3 million in grants awarded this fall to nearly 760 nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools across the 46 states that Dollar General serves.
“Without this grant, our students would not have access to the resources necessary to grow in reading,” according to a Belle Place spokesperson. “Literacy provides a foundation for student achievement in every subject, so the impact of this grant is even greater than is perceived. Every one of us at Belle Place Elementary School is incredibly grateful.”
The Learning Literacy program has provided an up-dated, varied selection of low level reading materials to the diverse student population. The students especially benefiting from this program are our beginning readers in Kindergarten through second grade, and reluctant readers in grades three through six.
“The Dollar General Literacy Foundation has been proud to invest in literacy and education programs in the communities we call home for nearly 30 years,” Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and vice president of corporate social responsibility at Dollar General said. “As the educational landscape continues to shift, our hope is that these funds will help increase access and resources for students, educators and communities dedicated to reading and learning.”
The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is proud to support initiatives that help others improve their lives through literacy and education. Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $200 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 14 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education.