As one of the only counseling centers in the area, newly-opened Believe Iberia Counseling in New Iberia is providing residents with high-quality and professional mental health options to assist in reaching balanced goals.
Jawaskie Deal, owner and clinical licensed therapist and counselor at Believe Iberia Counseling, grew up in New Iberia and is a 2008 graduate of Westgate High School. After earning his undergraduate degree in psychology at the University of Louisiana at Monroe he went on to earn his master’s at Lamar University in Beaumont in clinical mental health counseling. Deal is trained in trauma-focused, cognitive behavioral therapy, motivational interviewing and telemental health by the Telehealth Certification Institute, he said.
Deal wanted to return home and help others in his area and though they’ve only been open for a little over a month now, he’s been able to do that.
“New Iberia is very near and dear to my heart,” Deal said. “I wanted to provide mental health counseling in that area because there is a lack of resources.”
Located at 203 W Main St., Suite 101, Deal said he can see anyone from the age of 14 and up, providing family counseling with help developing thought processes and patterns.
As of now, Deal is the lead therapist and plans to increase the size of his business and to have a group practice.
“The past month has been pretty good,” Deal said. “We’re at 20 to 25 clients now.”
Believe Iberia Counseling also offers telehealth as an option, so people can receive counseling from the comfort of their homes for those who do not feel comfortable seeing a therapist in person due to COVID-19.
Deal said he also enjoyed being the owner of a business in his hometown because of everything the city and the people can offer, and he’s learning the ins and outs of the business side of his practice.
Deal said there is a long stretch, from Morgan City to New Iberia, that doesn’t have enough professional mental health services, and he wanted to change that.
“A lot of people don’t believe in mental health (help), a lot of people don’t talk about it,” Deal said. “They tend to sweep it under the rug, so I wanted to help to break the negative stigma that mental health has in our area.”
Deal said that through his practice, he wants to start an open dialogue about mental health in the area, as he feels like it's a topic that isn’t talked about enough. As a minority clinical licensed therapist and counselor, Deal takes a great amount of pride as being one of the few in his area.
“New Iberia (is made up) of a lot of ethnicities and I just feel like as far as being a licensed mental health professional, the options available should reflect the individuals that make up the community.”
Because he believes the importance of mental health so much, Deal named his business “Believe Iberia Counseling” because of what it means for the Teche Area.
“We believe in mental health through you,” Deal said. “I believe in the community of New Iberia. I believe in the people here and I believe I can make a difference.”
Deal said he is hopeful that his practice will be a place that helps anyone who’s dealt with trials and tribulations in their life to find a way outlet of them.
“They are services in the area for people to begin to work on their mental health and improve their lives,” Deal said.
If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, you can contact Deal at 270-8226 or visit the website: https://www.believeiberia.com.