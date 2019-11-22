New Iberia City Park was chock full of local residents ready to indulge their hunger for breakfast anytime during the New Iberia Kiwanis Club’s 62nd Pancake Supper.
The supper serves as the main fundraiser for the Kiwanis Club, which works to help the parish’s young people through several projects like Harvey the Rabbit and assisting the New Iberia Boys and Girls Club.
Volunteers were up since 6 a.m. Thursday preparing sausages and pancakes to be doled out to everyone who had received a ticket for the supper. A long car line that started at the boat landing side of the park and extended to the Sugar Cane Festival Building was waiting to pick up to-go helpings.
For those who wanted a more social experience, a dine-in option was available at the Cyr-Gates Community Center, where volunteers were cooking pancakes and members of the Key Club were organizing the food.
This year’s pancake chairman, Tyler Cestia, said the event was going great, and that it fundamentally serves a good cause for Iberia Parish.
“It’s been great, the weather’s nice and it’s a great time for the kids,” Cestia said.
Cestia said helping kids is all part of the Kiwanis Club’s mission, from assisting with 4-H and Harvey the Rabbit to helping Key Club members across the parish.
Cestia said between 22,000 and 24,000 pancakes were cooked Thursday, as well as about 10,000 sausages. Cindy Herring, president of the local Kiwanis Club, said earlier this month that there are usually between 3,000 and 3,5000 orders for the event each year.
Event-goers in the Cyr-Gates center happily munched on pancakes and sausage while Harvey the Rabbit entertained kids seated in the recreation area during the supper.
“It’s a great time, and the weather is usually very cooperative this time in November,” Cestia said.