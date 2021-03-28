Local residents took advantage of Saturday’s spring weather by venturing out to Shadows-on-the-Teche for the organization’s inaugural Wine Walk.
The brand new event combined wine wasting with live music along with the opportunity to enjoy the historic home’s beautiful gardens during one of the best times of year.
The sold out event had eight volunteer table hosts serve wine along with a pairing that they have tested over the weeks leading up to the event to present guests with a great experience.
Guests were given tickets with a number that corresponded to a randomly selected bottle of wine.
Organizer Liz Terrell said the idea for the event came to her after years of working as a table host in her neighborhood of Houston. The Houston wine walk benefited the neighborhood constable program, and Terrell thought the Shadows garden lent itself perfectly to hosting the same kind of event.
“I brought it up to (Shadows-on-the-Teche Director) Pat (Kahle) and she said it was the right time,” Terrell said. “We wanted to keep it small so everyone could be socially distanced with a low count, and all of the hosts are volunteers.”
Despite the intention, Terrell said the event sold out before it was even advertised. Local residents walked through the Shadows grounds tasting various wines and enjoying treats specially selected for the experience.
“I tried to treat it like a happy hour,” Terrell said with a laugh. “We wanted to keep it neigborly and small.”
Event-goers were able to pull out a card with a number that corresponded to a box of wine, which varied widely in price. The result was a fun way to sip delicious drinks while enjoying the beautiful scenery.
Along with the wine pull raffle, Marketing Director Jayd Buteaux said guests were asked to vote for “Best Wine & Pairing” and “Best Booth Decorations” for a contest that took place throughout the night.
To cap it off, a live band performed for event-goers to enjoy while chatting.
As Louisiana slowly relaxes its policies surrounding COVID-19, Shadows-on-the-Teche has been doing its best to provide the community with entertaining programs. Just last week, the organization hosted the Shadows-on-the-Teche Plein Air Competition that saw artists come from all over the country to compete against each other by painting scenes from the Teche Area.
The Shadows-on-the-Teche is a National Trust for Historic Preservation site nestled in the heart of New Iberia, and is dedicated to educating and preserving the historic plantation while also providing educational and creative programs to the public.