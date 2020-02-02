Beaullieu to serve on Ways & Means Committee

Newly elected Louisiana Speaker of the House Clay Schexnayder, a Republican from Gonzales, announced last week that District 48 Rep. Beau Beaullieu will serve on the Ways and Means Committee in the House of Representatives.
That appointment is generally seen as a plum assignment. The Ways and Means Committee shapes how the state manages revenue and invests in capital improvements.
“I’m honored to serve as a member of the committee which decides policies that are important to the state of Louisiana,” Beaullieu said. “I appreciate the trust Speaker Schexnayder placed in me to make decisions that will help shape how the state moves forward.”
Beaullieu took some heat from conservatives when he stood as one of 23 Republicans in the legislature to support Schexnayder for the speakership. The mainstream conservative leadership sought to put Rep. Sherman Mack in the position.
“I voted my conscience,” Beaullieu said. “That is what I said I was going to do when I ran for this office.”
The Ways and Means Committee, chaired by Rep. Stuart Bishop of Lafayette, deals with revenue — both raising and lowering taxes and fees — and developing legislation that determines how the state invests in constructing roads, bridges, buildings and drainage projects.
The Capital Outlay Bill, which determines which projects receive funding, is one of the two most important pieces of legislation considered each year.
Beaullieu said his financial background will be an important asset on the committee. A financial adviser by profession, Beaullieu has a degree in finance and an MBA.
“I want to be a strong voice for our business community,” said Beaullieu, who runs his own financial services firm in New Iberia.