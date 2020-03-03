Beaullieu pre-files seven bills for legislative session

Beau Beaullieu has been busy. As a freshman lawmaker, he is about to begin his first legislative session next week, but the work starts much earlier.
“The deadline for pre-filing our bills was Friday,” he said. “So I was able to get them all in.”
Beaullieu was elected to the District 48 State Representative seat in November, taking the place of a term-limited Taylor Barras. The district encompasses portions of Iberia, Lafayette and St. Martin parishes.
The seven bills Beaullieu filed for this session touch on a wide variety of topics. One would make it illegal for a public official to have clients address their checks directly to the office holder when paying fines or fees for services. Another would create a set of standards for the use of petty cash accounts in Clerk of Court offices across the state.
Some of the bills, however, are more sweeping. Two bills, House Bill 464 and House Bill 469, work in tandem with each other to overhaul the way the legislature calculates its expenditure limits.
“Let’s say you have a budget of $100,” Beaullieu said. “So you project for the next year that there will be some growth, so you budget $106. Well, you actually only spent $102. But under the current method of projecting the spending limit, you are still going to use the $106 figure for next year.”
Beaullieu said that under the system in place, the cap is never going to be a realistic mechanism for spending control. Instead, his bill would reset the cap and use the actual expenditures from the previous year to project the cap, not a budgetary number that was not actually met.
He also submitted a bill to further modify the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program. Changes to the program in 2016 gave local governmental entities the ability to say yay or nay on tax incentives. Beaullieu’s bill would set standards for the approval of those exemptions.
“I’d like to set up what I call ITEP-ready parishes,” he said. “Instead of having to go to the school board, and the sheriff, and the parish council, we would set up standards, a checklist, of things a business has to do in order to qualify for an exemption.”
That goal is in line with the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry’s drive for a single point of contact at the parish level for exemptions.
Beaullieu is also pushing a bill that would require that high school students would receive lists of what careers are in demand — and what training is required to get to them before they graduate.
The Louisiana Legislature is scheduled to convene for its spring session at noon on Mar. 9.