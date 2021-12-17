District 49 State Rep. Beau Beaullieu was the recipient of the Legislator Rising Star award at the 2021 Chamber SWLA annual meeting.
The meeting was held this week and featured many educational and networking opportunities, including an award ceremony recognizing impactful individuals for their work in promoting business and the economy.
Beaullieu’s award stemmed from his accomplishments as a first-term House member from Acadiana. He was appointed as a member of the powerful House Ways and Means committee and quickly ascended to a leadership role gaining the respect of his colleagues.
He was chosen by the Speaker to handle the number one legislative priority of 2021, centralized sales tax collection.
“The SWLA Chamber believes Beaullieu embraces all that is Louisiana and is someone who has a bright future in whatever political path he chooses to take,” according to a prepared statement.
When asked about the recognition as a “Rising Star” among his 45 freshman peers in the House of Representatives, Beaullieu stated that while the recognition is appreciated, it is a result of the way he promised to legislate and his focus.
“With every bill and every vote, we have to be working for effective legislation. We must create legislation that can have positive impacts on small businesses and the economy. A strong economy and good paying jobs will help solve a lot of our state's issues,” Beaullieu said.
The Chamber SWLA is the voice of the Southwest Louisiana business community and promotes ongoing regional development to cultivate a higher quality of life for all citizens of Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron and Jefferson Davis Parishes.