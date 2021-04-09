Beaullieu files bill to expedite process of removing abandoned mobile homes

The problem of abandoned mobile homes in Iberia Parish that reared its head at Tuesday’s New Iberia City Council meeting highlights a bill that State Rep. Beau Beaullier, R-New Iberia, hopes to use to fight against similar problems in the state.
Beaullieu prefiled HB385 for this year’s legislative session on April 1. Beaullieu said the purpose of the bill is to expedite the process of removing abandoned mobile homes that do not long belong to the owner of a property.
The problem, Beaullieu said, has been a real one for property owners who lease land for mobile owners. Instances have arisen where a leasee will abandon a mobile home because the value of the trailer gets so low.
“Owners of the property have no real remedy,” Beaullieu said Thursday. “What this will do is help expedite the process for them.”
The New Iberia City Council coincidentally dealt with a case very similar to the issue at Tuesday’s council meeting, where owners of a property were unsure of how to get rid of a mobile home that had been placed on their property without their permission.
Although a coincidence, Beaullieu said he had heard from constituents in Iberia Parish who were facing similar issues in dealing with mobile homes that had been abandoned on their property.
“It’s not related but it’s certainly welcome,” Mayor Freddie DeCourt said about the bill. “It would be a tool in the toolbox.”
If the proposed bill passes during this legislative session, the law would provide for a privilege on certain movable property located on immovable property, as well as provide for enforcement of that privilege.
Specifically, the law provides that the owner of immovable property shall have a privilege on any
abandoned movable property that is worth less than $5,000. The bill would give property owners more ease in seeking out the debts due to them through the legal process and handling the abandoned mobile property.
The bill, which was prefiled at the beginning of the month, is being referred to the Committee on Civil Law and Procedure next.