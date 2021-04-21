State Representative Beau Beaullieu (R-New Iberia) has been elected vice-chairman of the Acadiana Delegation for 2021.
Beaullieu represents House District 49, which includes most of Iberia Parish and the southern half of Vermilion parish. He is the vice chairman of the House Insurance Committee and serves on the House and Government Affairs and Ways and Means committees.
Rep. Mike Huval, R-Breaux Bridge, was unanimously re-elected to lead the Acadiana Legislative Delegation. Rep. Vincent Pierre, D-Lafayette, was elected secretary-treasurer.
Huval appointed six members to serve on the Executive Committee.
They are: Representatives Ryan Bourriaque, R-Abbeville, and Chad Brown, D-Plaquemine; and Senators Gerald Boudreaux, D-Lafayette, Heather Cloud, R-Turkey Creek, Ed Price, D-Gonzales, and Gary Smith, D-Norco.
Formed in 1979, the Acadiana Delegation consists of 35 House members and 13 Senate members elected from the 22 parishes recognized by the state as the Acadiana Region.