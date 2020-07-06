Digital Marketing Agency BBR Creative has joined forces with CreateAthon, the marketing industry’s leading nationwide pro bono program for a second year. During a 24-hour timeframe this October, BBR will shut down regular agency operations to focus the team’s time and talents on a marketing marathon for selected nonprofit partners.
BBR is selecting three 501(c)(3) nonprofits to partner with during the 2020 CreateAthon event, and any U.S. nonprofit can apply via the portal on the company’s website through July 17. Selections will be made by the end of the month. Organizations can apply for support including, but not limited to, graphic design, media planning, social media, public relations, event creative, marketing collateral, advertising campaign materials and more to benefit the nonprofits, meeting their specific marketing needs and furthering awareness of their individual causes.
“The team is looking forward to our second year of CreateAthon at BBR. Last year's efforts were so rewarding both for the nonprofits we served and for our internal team. BBR has a history of giving back to our community and embracing CreateAthon has provided a unique way for us to serve those in need,” says Emily Burke, vice president of account service at BBR.
In 2019, BBR provided marketing services for Miles Perret Cancer Services, the Children’s Museum of Acadiana and The Family Tree Information, Education & Counseling Center valued at $130,000 in combined projects.