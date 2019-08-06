Leasing an automobile has become an increasingly popular way to obtain a new car. With the attraction of low down payments and low monthly payments, people are considering leasing automobiles they do not think they can afford to purchase. Your Better Business Bureau and the Federal Trade Commission provide answers to questions about leasing vehicles.
Q: How is leasing different than buying?
A: The monthly payments on a lease usually are lower than monthly finance payments if you bought the same car. You are paying to drive the car, not buy it. That means you’re paying for the car’s expected depreciation during the lease period, plus a rent charge, taxes, and fees. But at the end of a lease, you must return the car unless the lease agreement lets you buy it.
Q: What kind of leases are available?
A: There are two basic kinds of leases: the closed-end lease and the open-end lease. With a closed-end lease, the residual value-or the vehicle’s guaranteed future minimum value-is determined at the beginning of the lease. In an open-end lease, the leasing company estimates the market value of the car at lease end. This estimate becomes the basis of the monthly payments. If the actual value of the car when the lease expires is lower than the estimated value, the consumer is required to make up the difference.
Q: What should I be aware of?
A: Here some common leasing terms to be aware of:
1) CAPITALIZED COST REDUCTION — A large required downpayment to obtain leasing company’s advertised extremely low monthly rates
2) EXCESS WEAR CHARGES — If the leasing company feels you have subjected the car to a higher than normal amount of wear and tear they may bill you for the damages.
3) MILEAGE FEES — Most leases have a mileage cap. If you choose to lease and drive more than your mileage limit allows, it is generally cheaper to pay the anticipated excess mileage fee in advance. Excess mileage packages are often available with a lease.
4) EARLY TERMINATION CHARGES — Leases are notoriously expensive to end early. Early termination fees have been known to exceed the original price of the car, so read your lease agreement carefully to find out what the terms for early termination are.
5) INFLATED CAPITALIZED COST — Capitalized cost is the negotiated value of the car. The lower the capitalized cost the lower the cost of the lease. When shopping for a lease, be sure to negotiate the capitalization cost just as you would if you were buying the car.
6) DISPOSITION FEES — This is a fee to transport the car if you do not purchase it at the end of the lease. Beware of this clause often hidden in leasing agreements.
Q:Is leasing right for me?
A: A lease agreement could be desirable for people who meet several of the following conditions:
1) Drive less than 12,000 miles per year. Remember that your lease probably has a cap and
excess mileage may make ownership a less expensive option.
2) Like to have a new car about every two to five years.
3) Are self-employed or own a business. An advantage of a lease is that if the car is used entirely for business, you can deduct all of your lease payments from your taxable income.
4) Don’t have much money for a down payment. Unless your lease includes a capitalized cost reduction, your initial investment should be fairly minimal. However your credit background is checked extensively when you apply for a lease.
What if I move during the lease period? Some leases may not let you move the car out of state or out of the country. Find out the rules for the deal you are considering.
How does leasing work if I am in the military? Federal law lets you terminate the lease with no early termination charges IF you me certain criteria: you leased before you went into military service and then went on active duty for at least 180 days, or you leased a car during military service and then got a permanent change of duty station outside the continental U.S., or got deployment orders for at least 180 days.
A Final Note
Look at more than just the low monthly payments before entering into a lease. Make sure you have considered all of the fees and stipulations described above, and figure out what the lease would really cost you per month. Be sure to obtain a statement of figures from the leasing company to see how your base monthly payments were determined. This will show you the capitalization cost, residual and money factor.
Do you have a question you would like to submit for this column? Please send to info@acadiana.bbb.org subject line: BBB/DailyIberian.