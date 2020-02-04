Buying a new mattress is a big investment. There are so many options — a variety of materials, firmness levels, price ranges, sizes, even smart technology options — that making a purchase can seem overwhelming. It’s easy to see why mattress shoppers need to do their research.
Q: What can you do to make sure you purchase a new mattress that meets your needs?
A:
• Shop around to compare your options. Mattress prices and quality can vary greatly so take the time to visit more than one mattress retailer before you make a decision.
• Try before you buy. Test out the mattress for at least 15 minutes by lying down in the position you normally sleep. It may seem awkward, but a Consumer Reports survey found that 77 percent of respondents who spent more than 15 minutes testing their mattress were especially happy with their purchase.
• Take a close look at the mattress tags. Make sure your mattress has the proper tags before you take it home from the store. This step is especially important if you have a mattress delivered to your home. Even if the mattress is wrapped, make sure to inspect the tags before the delivery person leaves.
• Avoid retailers that sell mattresses with no tags. You can’t be sure about the kind or quality of mattress you are purchasing if the retailer’s products have no tags. Don’t be fooled by repeated assurances from a salesperson if they have no proof to back up their claims. If there’s no tag, there’s no deal.
• Find out about return and refund policies. Get all the details about the company’s return and refund policies and ask for a copy of this information in writing.
Q: What else do you need to know when buying a mattress?
A:
• Ask the retailer to write “new” on your receipt. If you purchase a new mattress, have the retailer write this information on your receipt. This will give you an additional recourse if you later find a problem with the mattress.
• Research retailers on BBB.org. Whenever you make a large purchase, such as a mattress, it’s a good idea to look up the store or company you plan to do business with on our website, https://www.bbb.org/search. Protect yourself from shady dealers by looking at the company’s business rating as well as BBB reviews and complaints.
Q: What should you know about used mattresses?
A:
• Ask about used bedding. Ask the retailer directly if they sell used mattresses or mattresses that contain used materials. If you are considering purchasing used bedding, ask about how the material is sanitized or disinfected. Keep in mind that used bedding could be tainted with bodily fluids, pet allergens, bacteria, mold, or other harmful substances.
• Check the tag: New mattresses should come with a white tag that indicates the mattress contains “all new materials.” In some areas, used mattresses have a yellow or red tags that indicate the mattress is used or contains used material. However requirements vary, so don’t assume that the absence of a red or yellow tag automatically means the mattress is new.
