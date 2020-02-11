Are you still making your New Year’s resolutions? Is one of them losing weight, or getting in shape? Deciding to a join a gym is just the first step in your fitness journey. Don’t just sign up at the first gym you see. Before you sign on the dotted line, do your research!
Before you sign a contract, BBB recommends getting answers to the following questions:
Q: What are the terms of my membership?
A: Ask about the various options available. If you join at an introductory rate, be sure you fully understand the terms and conditions.
Q: How can I get out of my contract?
A: Specifically ask about how you go about cancelling if needed and any fees that may be involved. Be sure to get this information in writing.
Q: What happens if I move?
A: Gyms have any number of different policies when it comes to how moving will affect your membership.
Q: What happens if you go out of business?
A: Ask the gym to explain what will happen to your money if they suddenly go out of business.
Q: How do I know if I’m dealing with a reputable gym?
A: Visit bbb.org. Before signing a contract, research the gym at bbb.org to see its BBB Business Profile.
Q: Should I tour the gym?
A. Yes, take a tour of the facility. Check the cleanliness of the equipment and the locker room area and see if the gym equipment is in good condition. Also, tour the gym at the time of day you will be using the facility to make sure the number of people there at that time will not limit your activities.
Q: How do I deal with a high pressure salesperson?
A: Walk away from clubs that pressure you to sign a contract on the spot. BBB recommends taking a sample contract home to review before making a decision.
Q: Do gyms have hidden fees?
A: Make sure the contract lists all services and fees, and any promises made by the salesperson. Find out what is included in the monthly fee and what will cost extra.
By following these recommendations, consumers can put their time and effort into better health rather than worry and regret over a bad gym membership contract.
