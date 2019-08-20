Leaving your child at day care can be stressful. With some research and legwork, you can find care that is right for your children.
Recommendations from family or friends can be helpful, and government agencies or industry organizations also can be a source of information. Check to see what charities and state agencies evaluate child care businesses in your state.
An in-person visit gives parents the chance to get to know the care providers and ask questions about their services. Parents need to take time to visit facilities, ask about the staff’s training and experience, and find out how the center handles medical emergencies.
BBB answers these questions for parents seeking quality child care:
Q: How do I find a reputable day care?
A: Ask friends and family for recommendations and check BBB.org for Business Profiles with complaints and reviews.
Q: What should look for in a day care?
A:
• Visit several facilities or caregivers, and find out how staff are selected and what their credentials are. What is the staff-to-child ratio? How are children grouped, such as by age or stage of development?
• Ask whether the facility is licensed by the state or local community and whether it carries appropriate liability insurance.
• Ask about safety procedures and how an accident might be handled. What will happen if your child is hurt or becomes ill while at the center? Will you be called or notified before you arrive to pick up your child?
• Ask about fees and payment deadlines. Is a deposit required, and is it refundable? Are fees charged if a parent is late picking up a child? Are there extra charges for any activities? Are meals and transportation offered? Is financial assistance available?
• Ask about the balance between structured and unstructured activities. What happens during naptime? How are babies put down for naps, and how often are they checked when sleeping? What if your child can’t go to sleep?
• Make sure the center or day care home is clean, with enough space for children to play and adequate safety equipment.
• Call at least three parents whose children are enrolled in the program to discuss their experiences.
• Ask if your child can spend part of the day in the day care center or home before you enroll. Discuss the experience with the caregiver or center personnel.
Q: What if my child’s behavior changes after attending daycare?
A: Be alert to your child’s reaction and behavior. Allow plenty of time for adjustment, especially in the first day or first week at the center. Call or visit the facility once your child is enrolled to find out how the child is doing and to establish rapport with the staff.
