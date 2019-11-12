Someone call saying the federal government has free grant money for you? Please hang up because you are being scammed. Better Business Bureau Serving Acadiana is reminding consumers to know the red flags of a scam when receiving offers of “free” or “personal” grants.
Although there may be private grant foundations whose requirements are based on an individual’s personal preference, the vast majority of grant issuers such as foundations and the government require applicants for funds to meet very specific established guidelines and also spells out how the funds are to be used, usually for the betterment of the community.
Q: Will the government give me a grant just because they think I need it?
A: No. Remember grants are not given because you are in need. Grants are generally given to fund a very specific mission like planting a community garden or keeping kids out of gangs.
If residents are in need of money to fix a house, pay utilities, buy groceries or meet other daily needs, they would apply to a non-profit organization that has received a grant to distribute to people in that specific situation. If you are having financial problems and can’t pay bills, there are local non-profit credit counseling services who may be able to assist you with your problem at no charge.
Q: Are there fees associated with government grants?
A: Watch out for phrases like “free grant money.” Grants do not have to be repaid; thus there is no need to use the word “free.” Scammers often offer people “free grants” then try to collect a scam “fee” for any number of reasons, such as a processing fee. This is a rip-off! Watch out for phrases like “free grant money” or “you won a grant.” Grants do not cost the applicant if they are awarded, so there is no need to use the word “free.”
Q: Where can I search for real grant opportunities?
A: If you are interested in applying for a grant, go to www.grants.gov. They are the one-stop shop for all federal grant opportunities. On this website, consumers can learn about different types of grant opportunities, find out rules for applying, learn how to track submissions and get a contact number to report con artists pretending to be handing out grants on the government’s behalf.
Residents may also visit a public library. Ask a librarian to help you find reference books describing foundations and the criteria they use in awarding grants.
