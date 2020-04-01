Scammers are generally after one of two things; they either try to steal your money now, or they try to steal your identity now to steal money from you later (or to pretend to be you to steal from others).
For many scam victims, the loss of personally identifiable information (PII) is even worse than losing money, because it’s hard to recover.
Q: What if I am a victim of a scam
A: Here are some steps you can take to try to protect your PII and your accounts, as well as mitigate the long-term impacts of the scam.
• Put a fraud alert on your credit reports and consider freezing your credit. This will prevent thieves from opening additional lines of credit in your name and causing additional financial distress.
• Request a free credit report to make sure that existing lines of credit haven’t been compromised.
• Follow the guidelines on IdentityTheft.gov for additional recovery strategies. This free resource provided by the Federal Trade Commission will assist in helping you take the steps necessary in notify the appropriate agencies.
• Monitor your online accounts (banking, credit card, app payment services, etc.) at least weekly to make sure you recognize all the charges.
• Change your password regularly and don’t use the same password for multiple sites.
Q: What if I lost money to a retailer?
A: If you have undelivered merchandised or are being told you must pay more in order to receive an item, there are several options:
• If you used a credit card, contact the credit card company using the number on the back of your card and dispute the charges.
• If you used a debit card, contact the banking institution immediately to report the loss (use the number on the back of your card).
• If you used a third-party app (PayPal, Venmo, etc.), contact them for instruction on next steps.
• If you don’t get satisfaction through these means, file a complaint at BBB.org and we will try to help you.
• If you were responding to an ad on social media (Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram, etc.), report the ad or business and tell the social media channel exactly what happened.
Q: What if I got a suspicious phone call?
A: If it’s about an opportunity that sounds too good to be true (investments, medical devices, tech support, lottery winnings), or that claim to be debt collectors, just hang up. Don’t “press 1 to be taken off our list,” as that just confirms to the robocaller that they’ve reached a real person.
Some phone calls claim to be about a family member in jeopardy, usually traveling in a foreign country, and those can be particularly frightening. Reach out to the person who is supposedly in jeopardy, or another close family member, and ask if they are traveling. Read more at BBB.org/EmergencyScam.
Q: How do I handle phishing emails and Social Media scams?
A: Here are the steps to take to identify online scammers:
If you are still ‘chatting’ with the scammer online, please cease the conversation. The more the conversation continues, the more they will try to persuade you to give up information or press for payment of some kind.
Delete emails that are unfamiliar to you. Banking institutions will never request personal information about your account via email. Online services, phone services and the like are commonly ‘spoofed’, and scammers impersonate these companies to get personal data.
Contact businesses directly if you’re unsure. Use direct phone numbers you have on file for your banks, online services, and the like to confirm the information that’s being requested via email.
Report the emails. Report phishing emails to ic3.gov and then mark them as spam.
For more tips on how to identify and avoid common scams, go to BBB.org/AvoidScams.
Report scams to BBB Scam Tracker — whether or not you lost money — to help others avoid being scammed: BBB.org/ScamTracker.
Do you have a question you would like to submit for this column? Please send to info@acadiana.bbb.org subject line: BBB/DailyIberian.