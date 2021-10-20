Shopping for Halloween should be fun—not terrifying. With so many costume and decoration ideas, it’s hard to choose what to buy, and where to buy it from. According to the (NRF), Halloween spending for 2019 is expected to reach $8.8 billion, with consumers planning to spend an average of $86.27 each.
According to the NRF survey, among Halloween celebrants, 69 percent plan to pass out candy, 49 percent will decorate their home or yard, 47 percent will wear costumes, 29 percent will take their children trick-or-treating, and 17 percent will dress their pets in costumes.
When it comes to purchasing costumes and other Halloween supplies, 42 percent of shoppers will visit discount stores, 36 percent will visit a Halloween store, and 25 percent will shop online.
Better Business Bureau Serving Acadiana answers the following questions to help consumers avoid getting spooked this Halloween:
Q: How can save a little money on costumes and other Halloween décor?
A: Before you head out to your nearest Halloween store, check what items you have in your home. You may find an old costume you can re-purpose, or Halloween decorations you can put out. Compare prices on Halloween costumes and decorations from various retail or online stores. Along with comparing prices, look for coupons and sign up for email alerts. This will help you get the best deals, saving you a nice chunk of change.
Q: What about renting a costume?
A: Some people don’t like the idea of spending a lot of money on a costume that will only be worn once, which is why they look to renting. While renting a costume leaves more room in your budget, know that the costume you may be getting may not be in great shape. If you opt for renting a costume this year, check out the condition of the costume first. Make sure you try it on and note any defects with the owner. Read over the rental agreement carefully and make sure you make note of the rental period.
Q: What if I need to return a costume?
A: Whether you are shopping in a store or online, always make sure you are clear on the store’s return policy before you buy. Find out how long you must keep your receipt, or what happens if you should lose your receipt. This will help you avoid any mishaps like unwanted items being non-refundable. Remember: Buying a bunch of stuff with the intent of simply returning it after October 31st is considered fraud.
Q: How can shop smarter online?
A: When shopping from an online website, the first step is to make sure the URL starts with “https” and includes a lock symbol. The S in “https” stands for secure. Look up the website’s privacy policy and contact information. If it is not clearly listed, or they only have an email as the point of contact, take that as a big red flag and shop elsewhere. Also, be sure to use your credit card instead of your debit card, as credit cards not only provide additional protection, but it’s also easier to dispute a fraudulent charge.
