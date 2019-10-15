JEANERETTE — A historic plantation home in Jeanerette has finally been sold to a New Orleans family after years on the market.
Historic property specialist Peter Patout, a realtor with Talbot Historic Properties, sold Bayside Plantation on Sept. 30 for $775,000, which set a high market value for a historic property in the Teche Area, according to a prepared statement.
The Greek Revival home has been in the Robert Roane Sr. family since the 1930s and its buyer is a New Orleans-based family intent on its preservation. Set on 11.8 acres, the sugar plantation house was built in 1850. Bayside Plantation is surrounded by a grove of ancient live oaks draped in Spanish moss and located on Bayou Teche. Bayside Plantation was recently featured in national author Julia Reed’s “New Orleans: Food, Fun and Field Trips for Letting the Good Times Roll.”
“Higher sale prices are the best indicator for continued investment in preserving these architectural works of art. I am confident Bayside Plantation will remain in caring hands,“ Patout said in the statement.
“In 1987, Bayside Plantation was listed on the National Register of Historic Places for its architectural significance in the Greek Revival style.
“Historic properties can offer buyers greater value than new construction. Besides the refined house and incredible live oaks, Bayside Plantation also boasts the largest screened porch in Louisiana and the South, with the exception of Belmont Plantation in the Mississippi Delta.”
Many other prized architectural details remain intact, Patout said.