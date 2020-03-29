In 2016 a small group of sixth grade gifted students in Iberia Parish were searching for a subject about which to research and produce a video. The person had to have been an unsung hero, one responsible for deeds demonstrating courage and compassion which had had an impact on history. Upon its completion, the product of their study was to be submitted to a national competition, the Lowell Milken Unsung Heroes Project.
With the help of their Special Education teacher, Mrs. Beth Demahy, the four young researchers set about in just five months to learn about a local person who met the criteria by her leadership and courage. Little by little, meeting once a month, the team — Addison Theriot, Suzette Medina, Adam Perez and Allison Leach — began to piece together anecdotal stories, newspaper clippings, family memories and photographs to construct a portrait of a woman who eventually met the definition of “unsung hero.” She had lived right here in Iberia Parish for 86 years.
During that time, the students learned, Katherine Buckner Avery set new standards for public health care, going beyond what had been available before. She took health care where it was most needed, often driving along muddy roads and floating in a small pirogue through the swamps to reach families who needed inoculations to prevent disease.
The students were able to mold the facts they found into a portrait of a person they came to know and respect. They learned that Katherine had been born in New Orleans and raised on Avery Island in comfortable circumstances and educated at private schools. In the early 20th century she would have been expected to marry as did her contemporaries.
Instead, to the shock and disapproval of some, she steadfastly chose to study nursing and graduated in 1921 from Touro Infirmary School of Nursing. Her courageous deeds began soon after. In 1927 she joined the Louisiana Public Health Service as an American Red Cross Nurse, the first public health nurse in Iberia Parish.Miss Avery accepted whatever challenges in Public Health that were put before her, but one courageous act comes to the forefront.
The students were sure to include in their video a serious health situation that was challenging the nation including New Iberia in 1943 — Parrot Fever (psittacosis), a rare, contagious and potentially deadly disease for which entire households were being quarantined.
She showed her selflessness by volunteering to stay in a home along with other nurses to care for members of a family on Pollard Street in New Iberia for the duration because she realized, “Others nurses have families with children, and I don’t.”
From one event to the next Miss Avery brought hands-on and heroic care. The Flood of 1927 saw her along with 300 other American Red Cross nurses provide healthcare to thousands living in tents in refugee camps. She made certain that care was distributed impartially and without racial discrimination.
What began as a classroom activity for four students became a respected video which brought the name of Katherine Avery to the world, far away from the bayous of South Louisiana.
Their original research won first place in their category in the nation for which they received a cash award of $1,000 by the Lowell Milken Unsung Heroes Foundation.
(EDITOR’S NOTE: To view the 11-minute video and to learn more about the subject, go to YouTube online and search for “Katherine Avery: The Florence Nightingale of the Bayou.”)
JULAINE DEARE SCHEXNAYDER is retired after a varied career in teaching and public relations. Her email address is julaines14@gmail.