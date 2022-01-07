Purchase Access

The Bayou Teche Museum's annual gala has been postponed to April.

The event was originally set for Jan. 20, but organizers said the current surge in COVID-19 infections caused consideration for a new date.

The gala will now be held April 20, and all pre-registered guests can either refund their ticket or keep it for the new date.

"Our theme will remain “Party Like You Used To” because that’s what we plan to do in April!" according to a prepared statement.

For more information, please call the museum at 337-606-5977 or reach out via email at bayoutechemuseum@gmail.com.

