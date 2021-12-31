New Iberia residents may have noticed the closed off portion of Serret Alley over the past few months.
The alley, located on Main Street in between the Bayou Teche Museum and George Rodrigue Park, is currently the site of several projects being undertaken by the city government as well as the Bayou Teche Museum.
Although usually serving as a shortcut between Duperier Avenue and Main Street, the small street is now filled with construction work for public projects to update downtown New Iberia.
One of the major projects is the expansion of the Bayou Teche Museum and its Doc Voorhies Wing to eventually cover 9,000 square feet and extend two stories. Part of the construction work included the demolition of a small building behind the museum, and construction for the extended wing is currently underway.
The museum will extend all the way back to Burke Street once the project is fully completed and add much more room for additional projects the museum may undertake in the future.
Museum director Marcia Patout said organizers of the project will meet in the early part of January to receive an update on the state of the project and how long it will take.
However, local residents attending the Bayou Teche Museum’s “A Night at the Museum” gala later in January may be able to take a look at some of the new additions the museum will feature as part of the construction.
An exhibit dedicated to Iberia Parish native and former Gov. Kathleen Blanco will be featured as part of the addition, and Patout said the museum is hoping to have more community-oriented spaces when the construction is finished.
The construction of George Rodrigue Park has also been part of the Serret Alley development. Phase I of the project is finished, but additional work is being done at the rear end of the park as well.
Rodrigue Park, built on the ground covering the former Masonic Lodge, was developed to honor New Iberia native George Rodrigue, an internationally acclaimed artist and creator of the famous Blue Dog paintings.
The small park has attracted state attention several times and has become a staple of downtown New Iberia, drawing in fans of Rodrigue and adding a bit of additional scenery to the historic area.
Work on additional parking in the area has also been under construction near the neighboring law firm that donated the property to the city for the construction of the park as well.