Following the recommendations of Gov. John Bel Edwards' and local elected officials on reopening businesses, the Bayou Teche Museum announced it will open its doors again Thursday.
According to Bayou Teche Museum Director Marcia Patout, the museum will resume its usual schedule of opening on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and other days/times by appointment.
The museum has been cleaned and sanitized during its closure and museum staff will practice social distancing, continual hand washing and disinfecting. The staff and volunteers will wear masks.
Patout said visitors are encouraged to follow suit, although it is not required.
For more information on the museum its programs and its hours of operation, call (337) 606-5977 or email bayoutechemuseum@gmail.com with any comments or questions. Updates can also be found on the museum's Facebook page.