Following the Gov. John Bel Edwards and our local elected officials' recommendation on reopening businesses, the Bayou Teche Museum will open its doors on Thursday, May 28 and will resume the usual schedule of Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and other days/times by appointment, according to a prepared statement.
“The Museum has been cleaned and sanitized and will practice social distancing, and continual hand washing and disinfecting,” the statement read. “The staff and volunteers will wear masks and we encourage visitors to do the same, although it is not required.”
For more information please call (337) 606-5977 or email bayoutechemuseum@gmail.com with any comments or questions. Updates can also be found on Facebook.