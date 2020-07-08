Guests are invited to come out Saturday for cookies and lemonade to help the Bayou Teche Museum celebrate its 10th birthday this weekend.
The museum was the 1992 brain child of Becky Schexnayder Owens and Paul Schexnayder. With the guidance of the late Alfred "Smitty" Landry, the doors finally opened 18 years later, in 2010.
The museum hosts a permanent collection of artifacts and memorabilia from the region, telling the story of a growing New Iberia, its people, culture and industry all centered around the serpentine curves of the Bayou Teche.
Its exhibits include the studio of noted local artist George Rodrigue, including the painting he was working on before his 2013 death.
The museum is currently exhibiting the Rodrigue original collection of 15 paintings entitled “Saga of the Acadians.”
Although the actual birthday for the museum is Friday, July 10, visitors are invited to celebrate the museum's birthday on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cookies and lemonade will be served, along with free admission for all.
Social distancing is requested. Visitors are asked to wear masks, which will be provided if needed.
The museum is located at 131 E. Main St. in downtown New Iberia.
For more information email bayoutechemuseum@gmail.com or call the museum between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday or Saturday at (337) 606-5977.