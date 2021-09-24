Bayou Teche Museum prepares for October Water/Ways exhibit

The Bayou Teche Museum will debut its new “Doc” Voorhies addition next month when it brings the Water/Ways exhibit, a traveling presentation of the Smithsonian Museum, back to the Teche Area.
The exhibit tells the story of man’s interaction with water, as a source of life, a medium for recreation and enjoyment, and a vehicle for economic growth and transportation. It was featured at the Jeanerette Museum in 2019, but the curators at Bayou Teche Museum will be adding additional programming around the core exhibit to make it a unique experience.
The exhibit’s grand opening reception will be held on Oct. 21, with a presentation from Lauren Leonpacher on the Coastal Wetlands Planning, Protection and Restoration Act. Passed in 1990, the goal of the act is to restore the lost wetlands of the Gulf Coast as well as protecting the remaining wetlands from future deterioration.
Several other programs are slated for the six-week run. On Oct. 28, a “Water in Artistry” presentation featuring local watercolorist Jerome Weber will be held at the Sliman Theater. On Nov. 3, “Water in Religion” will be the topic with videographer Jordan Courtois.
“Water in Poetry” will bring together several noted poets, including current Louisiana Poet Laureate Mona Lisa Saloy and past past Poet Laureate Darrell Bourque, along with artist and poet Melissa Bonin and New Iberian Margaret Simon, to discuss how their works have been influenced through the close bond between the culture of our region and the water that imbues it with life.
Two other groups, the Port of Delcambre and the TECHE Project, will also make presentations at the Sliman Theater, on Nov. 13 and Nov. 20 respectively.
Several of the Sliman Theater presentations will also be available virtually on Zoom. There will also be a showing of the motion picture “Deepwater Horizon” at the Grand Theater in conjunction with the exhibit on Nov. 6.