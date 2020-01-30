Bayou Teche Museum hosting annual Night at the Museum Gala tonight

The Bayou Teche Museum’s annual Night at the Museum Gala takes place tonight, with plenty of food, fun and auction items that all go toward sustaining one of Iberia Parish’s most important museums.
The event takes place at 6:30 p.m. today at the Bayou Teche Museum. Director Marcia Patout said event-goers can expect the usual enjoyable time at the museum, as well as tempting auction items that can now be bid online.
What is the Night at the Museum gala?
It is our annual and ONLY major fundraiser. The proceeds not only cover our operating expenses but also help us fund new exhibits and will now help us continue our expansion into the Donald “Doc” Voorhies Wing next door. This space will include a classroom, community entertaining space, lecture facilities, oral history kiosks, rotating exhibits and a special permanent Governor Kathleen Babineaux Blanco exhibit featuring her desk, chair and flags from her time as Louisiana’s governor.
What are some of the auction items this year?
Auction items include a gourmet dinner, a trip to the Washington D.C. Mardi Gras Ball, a meal at Maison Le Rosier, a Joe Burrow autographed helmet, jewelry from the private collection of Wendy and George Rodrigue and Jerome Weber painting of the Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival Street Fair. State Sen. Fred Mills will be our live auctioneer again this year so come prepared to have fun.
What are you excited for with this year’s event?
We have shifted our silent auction from up close and personal to up close online with about 100 items available for bidding at www.biddingforgood.com/BTM. The results have been amazing and bidding is open till 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31. Many of the auction items are one of a kind and include jewelry, art, personal services, gift certificates and more.
What services does the Bayou Teche Museum provide year-round?
We are a state-of-the-art museum with a permanent collection of artifacts and memorabilia from the region telling the story of a growing city, its peoples, culture and industry, all centered around the “snake-like” curves of the Bayou Teche. The museum offers entertainment as well as interactive and education opportunities for visitors and tour groups of all ages. We work with community and industry leaders to provide funding for school groups. We also work with the National Trust for Historic Preservation to provide discounted group tickets to the museum, Shadows-on-the-Teche and Konriko Rice. Education is a priority here as is community outreach.
Anything else people should know?
Tickets to the gala are still for sale. The cost is $50 per person and includes dinner from many or your favorite restaurants plus beer and wine and your annual museum family membership.
Our honoree this year is Paul Schwing, a charter member of the New Iberia Museum Foundation who passed away last year. Paul personified what it means to be a community volunteer helping to make his hometown great. Known as the Mayor of Main Street, Mr. Paul was tireless in his fundraising efforts for the museum long before it opened to the public.