It may have lacked the flavor of delicacies from local restaurants or the color of Sen. Fred Mills’ jokes and asides while driving the bidding, but the Bayou Teche Museum’s virtual fundraising auction earlier this month achieved its goal of funding the museum operations for another year.
“It was good, but not great,” said Executive Director Marcia Patout. “We did ok, in that we raised enough to continue our operation for the year. We’ve cut back and run relatively cheaply.”
The lack of a live event, the annual “Night at the Museum” gala and fundraiser, cut into the usual proceeds from the organization’s only fundraising event.
In 2020, the museum held its first online auction, but paired it with the live gathering. In addition to the virtual auction, several items were also offered for a live auction the night of the gala.
This year, all 127 items that were offered — from artwork to gift baskets, at-home dinners and travel opportunities, were crafted to take the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic into account, Patout said.
“The items were tailored to this time,” she said.
Some items were still being picked up, she said. A basket from the Konriko Rice Gift Shop awaited its winning bidder on a table in her office, as did several other paintings and objets d’art in various places around the museum.
Even though the virtual event worked to accomplish the museum’s goal, Patout said she will be glad to see the live event return when the pandemic’s effects have waned.
“It doesn’t compare to having the people here, being able to enjoy a night out,” Patout said. “Plus, between the ticket sales and drinks, we do much better with the live event.”