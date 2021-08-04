Bayou Oaks Ballroom of New Iberia recently reopened its doors after years of being away from the Teche Area — now with its return, owners Gordon and Debi Doerle are excited to keep its vendors and community close to home.
The ballroom is currently located at 627-B E Admiral Doyle Dr. in the strip mall across from Catholic High School. The Bayou Oaks Ballroom of New Iberia had its first official event in January, bringing back more than just a space for residents of New Iberia to mingle and socialize.
Bayou Oaks was originally owned by Gordon’s parents, and their son wanted to bring it back and keep the same traditions alive. In 1984, his parents, Paul and Gertrude Doerle, opened up the original ballroom at its current location before closing its doors in 1993.
The Bayou Oaks Ballroom of New Iberia was twice the size it is now in 1984, and Paul and Gertrude Doerle hosted over a thousand guests, seated, while cantering their events by themselves.
“It was phenomenal,” Debi Doerle, Gordon’s wife and the ballroom’s event manager, said. “Everyone remembers the original Bayou Oaks Ballroom.”
Because the original owners would cater and handle all the events by themselves over the years, it became too much for the Doerles, so they decided to close the ballroom’s doors after several years.
Gordon bought the entire strip mall holding the ballroom from his family years later.
Before putting the ballroom back in its original spot, Village Bingo occupied its space for several years.
When the bingo hall shut down last year, Debi said she and her husband were told that a number of venues near New Iberia had shut down, and because of that there weren’t a lot of places to hold events
“Especially something that could hold about 600 people seated,” Debi said. “So Gordon and I talked about it for a bit and we said, ‘What the heck,’ let’s just do this in honor of his mom and dad.”
Bayou Oaks Ballroom now can also hold 1,000 guests standing, Debi said.
Debi said she thinks her husband’s parents would be proud that the two brought the ballroom back to life, though it can’t hold as many people as the original place once did. But Gordon and Debi Doerle knew it was more about quality than quantity.
“Our goal is to keep everything within Iberia Parish,” Debi said. “We know that a lot of events took place at Cade Community Center or the Cypress Bayou Casino.”
Debi and Gordon do not want to take any business away from them, but the two want to make it a priority to keep New Iberia events local.
“When there is an event, we want to use Iberia Parish caterers and Iberia Parish musicians and Iberia Parish people for their events,” Debi said. “So that’s what we were hoping to do here.”
The Doerles are excited about what the future holds.
“To be able to use all of the vendors in New Iberia, for people to not have to drive so far to go back home after an event and to make New Iberia proud,” Debi said. “To keep business in New Iberia.”