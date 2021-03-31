The natural scenery of the Teche Area often inspires creativity, and the TECHE Project is trying to nurture that by holding a youth poetry competition dedicated to the plants and animals of the Bayou Teche.
The Bayou-Ku Children’s Poetry Contest is being conducted in April, which is also National Poetry Month. The contest will have kids ages 5-12 being separated into two categories to write haiku poems about the Bayou Teche and its environment.
A haiku is a short poem of three lines that is written in a 5-7-5 format, meaning the first line is five syllables long, the second seven syllables and the third line five again.
Organizer of the competition Margaret Simon, a council member of the TECHE Project, said the project was a way to continue the TECHE Project’s mission of education about the TECHE Project despite lockdown restrictions from COVID-19.
Margaret has been an educator in Iberia Parish for 34 years said the idea of a literary contest for young people in the Teche Area was a perfect way to appreciate the natural scenery of the Bayou Teche.
“I gave them the idea and everyone was gung-ho about it and wanted to offer additional prizes apart from publishing the poems on our website,” Simon said. “It goes really well with the TECHE Project and I think we need to educate our kids about this beautiful scenery and appreciate it.”
Simon said she was partly inspired by children’s author Laura Purdie Salas’ book “Lion of the Sky: Haiku for all Seasons” which features several haiku poems that personify objects or animals within the poems.
“It’s a great way to get younger kids in tune with language and description, poetry is a great way to encourage and appreciate small bits of language,” she said.
The contest is open to anyone ages 5-12, and can also include a photograph or drawing. Children participating must have their parents permission, and the winning poems will be published on the TECHE Project’s website techeproject.org.
Deadline for the contest is April 31, and two first place winners will be chosen in the 5-8 category and 9-12 category.
The prizes will include a “Geaux Paddle” t-shirt along with the opportunity to ride in a canoe or kayak with one other person at the Bayou Teche Experience.
To learn more, go to https://www.techeproject.org/ecology/for-kids/.