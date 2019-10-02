ST. MARTINVILLE — Thanks to the Bayou Bridge Pipeline, the St. Martin Parish Council received a very positive report on the year’s ad valorem taxes from St. Martin Parish Assessor Todd Dugas Tuesday night.
Dugas said that adding the $11 million portion of the project that passed through St. Martin Parish to the books, along with a general increase in the valuations of pipelines in general, helped make up for other areas that did not fare as well.
Dugas also said there were no disputes over assessments this year.
“Either we aren’t charging enough, or they are just very happy with the way we are doing our job,” Dugas said jokingly.
During his comments, Parish President Chester Cedars said that residents who receive trash collection services through the parish will be seeing a one-month reprieve in their billing. Pelican Waste will issue refunds due to a lack of performance on its contract earlier in the summer.
Cedars also said that all of the permits for the Bayou State Flood Wall Project have been secured. The process to let the project out for bid will start Wednesday.
The council tabled an ordinance that would adjust the boundary of the parish’s Sales Tax District No. 1 to eliminate the portion of the district north of Interstate 10 that the city of Breaux Bridge annexed after 1998.
The council did approve several resolutions authorizing Cedars to submit applications for the state’s capital outlay program and off-system bridge replacement program, as well as the parish’s annual road priority list which is required in order to qualify for state grants. The council also voted to authorize Cedars to handle any business required as part of the Joe Daigre Canal Drainage Improvements Project.
In other action, the council:
• Authorized Cedars to enter into an intergovernmental agreement with the St. Martin Parish School Board for the use of property near Parks Elementary School for youth recreation programs.
• Authorized Cedars to execute a contract with Huval and Associates for the removal and replacement of the pontoon bridge at Butte La Rose.
• Authorized a contract with Setina Tune to operate the Stephensville Bridge.
• Adopted a resolution to name the week of Oct. 6-12 Fire Prevention Week in St. Martin Parish.
• Adopted a resolution to name the month of October Domestic Violence Awareness Month in St. Martin Parish.
• Adopted a resolution to name the month of October National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
• Adopted a resolution to name the month of October Head Start Awareness Month in St. Martin Parish.
• Adopted a resolution to name the month of October Dysautonomia Awareness Month in St. Martin Parish.