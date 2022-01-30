Battle crowned NISH homecoming queen

New Iberia Senior High School homecoming queen Kameron Monique Battle.

 Submitted

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Kameron Monique Battle, daughter of Kayla Brown, was introduced on Friday as the New Iberia Senior High School Homecoming Queen.

Battle is a member of the NISH Jackette Dance Team, the National Honor Society and the Ebonaires Club.

Shalyia Monique Powers, daughter of Christopher Powers and Shakeitha Simon, was named first maid.

Naijah Amyri Brown, daughter of Leonard and Karen Brown, was named second maid.

The homecoming court was introduced at the boys’ basketball home game Thursday against Southside.

The Queen and maids were announced at the girls’ basketball home game Friday against Southside.

Tags

Load comments