Bashay humbled to be chosen by peers as principal of the year

Loreauville High School Principal Karen Bashay was chosen as the high school principal of the year.
Bashay was selected by her colleagues in the Iberia Principal’s Association for the honor. Bashay, a 33-year employee of the Iberia Parish school system, said she was humbled to be chosen for the honor, especially during such a difficult time as the COVID-19 pandemic.
What is your history with the Iberia Parish school system?
I have been an employee of Iberia Parish Schools for 33 years, serving as a school secretary, sixth grade teacher, reading facilitator, master teacher and assistant principal. I currently serve as the principal of Loreauville High School, a role that I have held for 13 years.
How did you feel about being chosen as principal of the year?
I am quite humbled to be selected by my colleagues who are all quite deserving of this recognition in light of the enormous responsibilities and challenges that principals face each day.
How has COVID-19 affected you and your school this year?
COVID-19 has definitely impacted our “routine” operational procedures and we have had to establish modifications that adhere to mitigation protocols for the safety of students and faculty and staff. This has greatly limited the social interaction of students before school and during lunch, but they have adapted well to our “new normal.” Teachers are faced with longer school days, additional planning and very limited time during the school day without students, but they have repeatedly shown their dedication to providing productive educational experiences to the students of LHS, so they do not complain. In spite of the challenges of COVID-19, we have experienced some positives. Technology has become a district-wide staple in teaching and learning. In spite of rough patches initially, both teachers and students have embraced the innovative methods. Overall, COVID-19 has caused us to stop and reflect on conducting operations and events in a simpler, modified way that achieves our goals, while protecting the students and staff of Loreauville High School.