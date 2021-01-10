Barras sworn in after tax rolls for 2020 closed

The election was held more than a year ago, but Taylor Barras is finally able to say that he is officially the assessor for Iberia Parish.
The former bank executive and speaker of the Louisiana House of Representatives ran unopposed for the job, winning the seat in October 2019. But unlike other parish government positions, assessors cannot be sworn in until the tax rolls for their predecessor have been closed. In Barras’ case, that swearing in occurred this past Monday.
“The incumbent assessor has responsibility for the tax rolls that are opened at the beginning of the year,” Barras explained. “Those are not closed until the notices go out to taxpayers, with the official end date on Dec. 31.”
Barras said he was happy to have the year to watch the office in action under outgoing Assessor Ricky Huval, who announced his retirement in 2019. Because 2020 was a reassessment year, he was able to watch the process of reevaluating property values from inside the office.
“We moved back in February,” Barras said. “I wanted to be here for most of the reevaluation year. It was good to see that process, and we are still working with taxpayers on individual issues. It is a bit of a baptism by fire.”
In addition to his work in the finance industry and in the legislature, he has a family tie to the office.
“With my legislative background, I worked with ad valorem legislature in the House,” Barras said.
That does not mean Barras was not experienced in the duties of the assessor. His father, Elton Barras, served as Iberia Parish assessor from 1983 until 2000. There are differences, however, between the way the office functioned then and the way it operates in the digital age.
“Fortunately, we have pretty advanced technology, thanks to the efforts of Mr. Huval and the systems he put into place,” Barras said. “Not every assessor in the state has the systems we have. We have some pretty sophisticated mapping software. We do a flyover of the parish every four years, which will happen in February. So the tech we need, we have. As far as staffing goes, we are fine. We have a pretty deep bench.
Some challenges, however, are things that no one saw coming. The economic downturn that the drilling slowdown in the Gulf of Mexico has driven, exacerbated by the ingoing coronavirus pandemic, has made the assessor’s role in setting assessments and values of inventory for tax purposes critical — both for a parish seeking revenue and businesses seeking to shore up their bottom lines.
“More challenging than learning the office has been talking to businesses in Iberia Parish through the downturn,” Barras said. “With COVID, residential values have been affected somewhat, but mainly the issues have been with commercial properties, businesses that are downsizing or have closed for part of the year. There’s not as much inventory space being taken up.”
Inventory taxes are set based on a snapshot taken at the beginning of a tax year, so the baseline set for 2020 was marked prior to the pandemic, which was during a completely different time for almost every business.
“We’ve been talking over the last several months,” Barras said. “They will restart where they are and we will go from there. The snapshot now looks a lot different from the one taken last January.”